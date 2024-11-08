Justin Fields Doing ‘Unbelievable Job’ Helping Steelers’ Defense Prepare For Commanders

It’s a far cry from being the man who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record but in perhaps the definition of being a team player, QB Justin Fields is finding more understated ways to help his team win. Washington Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is one of several rushing quarterbacks the Steelers’ defense will see in the latter half of the season. Two games against Lamar Jackson are on the horizon with another versus Jalen Hurts.

Fields ran the scout team during practice this week, the squad responsible for mimicking the plays and playing style the Steelers’ defense will see. T.J. Watt credited Fields for getting his group ready.

“It definitely helps,” Watt said via the team website. “Justin has done an unbelievable job all week of giving us a good look. So has [Kyle Allen] as well. I feel like they prepare us as well as we can for a mobile quarterback.”

That’s the role of backups. The scout team works against the first-team defense throughout the week. It’s slower-paced and might not look like much but Fields’ ability to mimic Daniels’ elite scrambling and improvisational ability is important. The biggest challenge the Steelers’ defense will face Sunday is being able to play its usual aggressive self. Washington’s counter will be to use a multiple offense that forces Pittsburgh to slow down and hesitate to find the football.

For Fields, it goes back to the summer. With Russell Wilson shelved for most of training camp, Justin Fields ran as the first-team quarterback. Meaning, the starting defense faced him each day and adjusted to his style of being able to run on designed and backyard plays.

Of course, the Steelers will also lean on their experience facing athletic quarterbacks. They’ve faced Jackson a handful of times throughout his career and largely kept his legs in check, though often at the cost of allowing the running backs to make plays instead. Though Watt knows it’ll still be a challenge, the Steelers are as prepared as anyone to handle all the Commanders’ offense is capable of throwing at them.

If Pittsburgh is able to cool Washington off and make Daniels look like a rookie, its defense will get the primary credit. As those players should. They would’ve made the plays. But Fields should earn an assist for getting the unit ready to be at its best for the weekend.