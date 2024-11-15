John Harbaugh Optimistic Kyle Hamilton Will Play Sunday Against Steelers

It appeared to be a longshot entering the week for Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers little more than a week after suffering an ankle injury.

But on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that he’s feeling optimistic about Hamilton’s status for the big AFC North battle Sunday in Pittsburgh.

“I am, yeah,” Harbaugh said to reporters when asked if he was feeling optimistic about Hamilton’s status, according to video via the Ravens’ Twitter page.

Coach Harbaugh on S Kyle Hamilton: pic.twitter.com/lYJVD0EvXO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 15, 2024

Hamilton missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with the ankle injury, which he suffered in the first half of Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. But on Thursday, Hamilton practiced on a limited basis and looked good moving around, based on video from Ravens reporters.

Kyle Hamilton went down against the Bengals in the first half in Week 10. Hamilton’s right ankle bent awkwardly as he attempted to plant and push off it while in zone coverage.

Here’s a clip of the injury.