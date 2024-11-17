Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton Injured Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered an apparent lower right leg injury in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Porter briefly left the game in the third quarter with what also appeared to be a right leg injury but was able to return, but following a 25-yard run by QB Lamar Jackson, Porter remained down and had to leave the game. One play later, DT Keeanu Benton went down holding his knee and was attended to by trainers on the field.

Both injuries came after a backbreaking interception by Russell Wilson in the end zone, and with the Ravens down five, they now have a chance to drive and take the lead. With the Steelers down two key defenders, they’re going to need to rely on their depth to come through the rest of the game. The Steelers were able to force a turnover on the next play after Benton’s injury, with LB Payton Wilson ripping the ball away from RB Justice Hill for an interception.

Porter was replaced by CB James Pierre, who came in last week in place of the injured Donte Jackson.

Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Benton limped off the field under his own power.

Keeanu Benton limps off the field. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 17, 2024

Hopefully, neither injury is serious, as both Benton and Porter are key pieces for this Steelers team, and they need to be as healthy as possible to hold onto their 15-10 lead against Baltimore.

Benton had three tackles before leaving while Porter had one tackle and two passes defensed.