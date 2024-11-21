J.J. Watt Sacks Dan Orlovsky For Bad Steelers-Ravens Take

If you have tuned into ESPN over the last couple days, you have probably heard former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky stating his opinion that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not contenders while the Baltimore Ravens are. The crux of his argument is that the Steelers are not going to be able to beat top AFC teams by kicking only field goals, alluding to their recent struggles in the red zone. The only issue is, they did just beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with only six field goals. J.J. Watt took exception to that contradiction by Orlovsky.

“Take the team, names, etc out of it… ‘You’re not gonna beat Team A by kicking only field goals’ is a WILD take to make 4 days after LITERALLY beating Team A with only field goals,” Watt wrote. “That’s like the sports media equivalent of a QB running out of the back of their own end zone.”

In the clip above, you can see Orlovsky finding every reason to prop up the Ravens as a contender while finding every reason to put down the Steelers as a legitimate playoff threat. For example, he cites the Ravens having the No. 1 offense without fully acknowledging the fact that the Steelers held them to 16 points. Or the fact that the Ravens have a massive issue with penalties and self-inflicted wounds.

The fact of the matter is, the Steelers won the game. That is why the games are played and not simulated based on what should happen. The Ravens have lost four games this season. Two of those losses are to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, who are a combined 4-16. The whole next segment of ESPN’s First Take launched into whether or not the Ravens are underperforming. The whole panel agreed they are, while Orlovsky defended them at every turn.

Watt had some fun with his twitter clap back, poking fun at Orlovsky’s playing career in the NFL. The play he is best remembered for is very unfortunate, as he stepped out of the back of the end zone while rolling out. This of course results in a safety.

It is the equivalent of an own goal in soccer, or allowing someone to steal home plate in baseball — a pretty apt description of Orlovsky’s silly take.