‘It’s Coming Together For Him:’ Teryl Austin Credits Payton Wilson For His Development

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been elite this year, and part of that is thanks to several new additions. This past offseason, much of the focus was on their offensive additions, but they did a lot to improve their defense too. More specifically, they did a great job shoring up linebacker. Signing Patrick Queen helped, and drafting Payton Wilson has also begun to pay dividends.

Wilson is coming into his own after making the play of the game in the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, and no one could be happier for the rookie than his defensive coordinator.

“It’s really more a testament to the young man, not me, but that he’s able to take the things we are working on and take them to the field because that’s what makes really good players,” Teryl Austin said Tuesday via the team-provided transcripts. “They take the things that we give them and then they have to do it. So, when you see that happen, you’re happy for him because you know it’s coming together for him.”

Against the Ravens, Wilson ripped the ball out of a receiver’s hands to record a critical interception. It was a wild sequence of events that couldn’t have come at a better time. The Steelers had just turned the ball over in the red zone, and the Ravens had a chance to take the lead on that drive. Thankfully, Wilson made a huge play.

Payton Wilson kept wedging that right arm higher up as he was going down. Incredible #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/z4TpQfHnkl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 18, 2024

That interception showed all the things that make Wilson special. He’s got a massive frame, and his athleticism is off the charts. His closing speed allowed him to catch up to the receiver, putting him in a position to let his instincts take over. As far as first NFL interceptions go, that one should be memorable.

This season, Wilson hasn’t been forced to the forefront of the Steelers’ defense, and that’s been a good thing. With Queen and Elandon Roberts in front of him, Wilson has been able to come along at his own pace. He’s still made some mistakes, but the third-round draft pick is beginning to find his footing.

The Steelers likely aren’t surprised by Wilson’s abilities as he was a tremendous talent coming out of college. Injury concerns were the only reason the NC State product fell as far as he did in the draft. As long he stays healthy, Wilson should have plenty more opportunities to ascend. There should be a lot of optimism surrounding his future with the Steelers.