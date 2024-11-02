‘It’s Called Playing Possum!:’ Peyton Manning Remembers His Slide To Beat Steelers In Playoffs

Peyton Manning was never going to run away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rush. Especially late in his career with the Denver Broncos. So using the football IQ he was known for, he decided a new technique. Slide like he was giving up on the play, pop back up, and make the Steelers’ pay.

On Monday night’s Manning Cast joined by brother Eli, Bill Belichick, and Lawrence Taylor, Manning brought up that play.

“It’s called playing possum!” Manning said to Taylor during the telecast. “You stay down just long enough. Count one-thousand one, one-thousand to, you get up and hit a comeback on the Steelers.”

A reminder and refresher. It’s the 2015 AFC Divisional Game. Pittsburgh is clinging to a 13-12 fourth quarter lead against Peyton Manning and Denver. On 1st and 10, Manning faked the handoff and feels pressure from S Will Allen off the edge. He steps up and appears to slide down, giving himself up. But the refs don’t blow it dead, Manning bounds back to hit feet, and hits WR Emmanuel Sanders for a 34-yard gain. It’s the Broncos’ biggest play of the day.

Mike Tomlin attempts to challenge it but is told by the officials it’s not reviewable. The play and completion stood.

Watching the clip, even Lawrence Taylor knew Manning got away with this one.

“That’s not legal,” he said.

Peyton Manning’s above response was tongue-in-cheek but at the time, it was no laughing matter. It’s clear Manning didn’t intend to do this. He was famous for sliding and avoiding contact, especially as a 39-year-old quarterback plagued by neck injuries. He just had the presence to get back up once he realized the refs weren’t blowing the whistle and found Sanders for the chunk play.

“Not many guys can do it, L.T.,” Manning said.

“Not many guys would want to do it,” Taylor shot back.

It’s worth mentioning Manning’s play didn’t end in points. Though Sanders’ completion put Denver in Pittsburgh territory, their drive ended in a punt. Still, it flipped the field and Manning would lead a long touchdown drive after RB Fitzgerald Toussaint’s costly fumble, taking the ensuing drive downfield and into the end zone for a lead they wouldn’t give up.

In Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett’s fake slide touchdown with the Panthers is still the most memorable fakeouts. But Manning’s is right behind, finding a way to get one over on Pittsburgh even it seemed like the defense had him cornered like the possum he played.