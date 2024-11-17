‘It’s Annoying:’ Lamar Jackson ‘Hot’ After Ravens’ Offensive Struggles Against Steelers

Lamar Jackson might be the best quarterback in the NFL this year, but against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he loses his magic. In five career games against the Steelers, Jackson has only beaten them once. Sunday’s game saw him struggle again. The Baltimore Ravens’ offense has never looked better with Jackson at the helm, and yet, they looked awful against the Steelers.

“I was hot about that,” Jackson said after the Steelers’ 18-16 win via the team’s website when asked about his offense’s woes. “Our defense played great today. They held a great team, great offense, to 18 points. And we just scored 16 points. We’ve been putting up all these points all this year. It’s annoying.”

Jackson isn’t wrong to be upset. The Ravens’ offense has looked unstoppable this year. With Jackson and Derrick Henry, they’ve been bulldozing opponents. The Steelers were not intimidated though. They did not blink, holding the Ravens to their lowest point total so far this year.

It’s not like Jackson played terribly. He completed 16-of-33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That certainly isn’t up to his standard, but those stats are slightly deceiving. His lone interception came on a beautifully thrown ball, one on which Steelers LB Payton Wilson just made a phenomenal play.

He also had a few great passes that got dropped. Jackson had a decent day rushing, putting up 46 yards on the ground, but his mobility in the pocket was lethal. For all the Steelers did to frustrate and punish him, he did have his team in position to tie the game late.

The Ravens have also only beaten the Steelers once since 2020, so that’s likely part of the reason why Jackson’s feathers are ruffled. Had the Ravens won this game, they would’ve moved into first place in the AFC North. Instead, they’re now firmly behind the Steelers.

This game had huge stakes, and getting the win means so much for the Steelers. They’ve created some breathing room in the division, looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. This was the biggest test for their defense up to this point, and that unit was more than up to the challenge. The Steelers have Jackson’s number, and now they have control of their own destiny.