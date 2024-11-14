‘It’ll Be Different:’ Lamar Jackson On Facing Patrick Queen

The last time Lamar Jackson saw Patrick Queen across from him, it was on a Baltimore practice field. Both had a job to do but were literally on the same team. Jackson will see Queen again Sunday in Pittsburgh. Like practice, they’ll be on separated by the line of scrimmage. But when the ball is snapped, everything changes.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jackson previewed facing Queen for the first time as opponents instead of teammates.

“It’ll be different,” Jackson said via the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s not practice no more with PQ. It’ll be different. Because it’s game action. Not just practice.

Queen will come into this game with a bigger chip. In his Wednesday media session, he revealed that the Ravens didn’t offer him a contract and allowed him to hit free agency. He also hasn’t spoken with the team’s front office since exiting.

Spending years together, it might seem like the two will know how to approach the other. How Jackson likes to scramble around, Queen’s sideline-to-sideline speed and range, the little things that make both tick. But Jackson thinks practice can’t simulate what a live game offers.

“You don’t really get to know a player just going against them in practice,” he said. “It’ll be different once we’re out there, though.”

Practice makes everyone, especially the defense, play restrained. The quarterback is off limits, there’s no tackling, and no one tries to go too hard to avoid hurting themselves or a teammate. A far cry from the slugfests the Steelers and Ravens are known for.

Slowing Jackson and the Ravens’ running game down will be the Steelers’ top priority. A similar approach to handling the Washington Commanders last week, though the Ravens’ offense is more experienced and playing at a higher level. Jackson is en route to his third MVP season, putting him in elite territory of players to do it thrice: Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre the others.

For the Steelers, Jackson can put as many trophies on the mantle as it can hold. All they care about is ending the weekend with another win, a prize they’ve exited with in seven of the rivals’ last eight meetings.