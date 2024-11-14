‘It Was Pretty:’ Teryl Austin Impressed With Preston Smith’s Debut, Says He Can Handle Bigger Role

The Pittsburgh Steelers added more depth at outside linebacker ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers last Tuesday. Smith was impressive in his Steelers debut, registering a sack and two tackles for a loss in 23 snaps, and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin called his performance “pretty” while adding that he thinks Smith will have a bigger role on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Absolutely. It was pretty. I think Denzel [Martin] and [Karl] Dunbar did a really good job in terms of getting him ready and the things that he could do for us when we had to have him [Smith] out there,” Austin said via transcript provided by the team. “I think he’ll expand. One thing I found out in a week’s time is obviously he’s a veteran, but he’s not a veteran that needs a lot of reps. He understands the type of system and the things that we’re trying to get done. For a lot of guys like that, it’s just terminology and getting all that stuff together in their mind so it makes sense so they can play fast. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to handle a bigger role this weekend.”

Smith was primarily a 3-4 outside linebacker, and that’s where he had the most success during his career, but with the Packers switching to a 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley, Smith became expendable as his snaps dwindled over the course of the season. In Pittsburgh, he was back in his natural 3-4, and he showed what’s made him such an accomplished player in the league.

With Alex Highsmith suffering an ankle injury that could sideline him for two to three weeks, Smith’s role should expand against the Ravens, and Austin is confident that he can handle it. The Steelers will also have OLB Nick Herbig back, but how much he’ll play in his return from a hamstring injury is still up in the air, so Smith very well could start opposite T.J. Watt.

Adding a veteran like Smith showed the Steelers’ confidence that they can compete, and while the 10th-year veteran was a good addition to just have additional depth off the edge, he’s someone who’s been in the league a long time, and his ability to pick things up quickly is something that impressed Austin. It’s rare for a player acquired on a Tuesday to see a decent number of snaps the following Sunday, but Smith was able to quickly pick up and understand Pittsburgh’s defense, and his 23 snaps showed that the team was comfortable with him out there.

That comfort should only grow the more Smith plays. If he can play well in a bigger role against the Ravens on Sunday, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to help the Steelers down the stretch, and his addition could look even better by the end of the season.