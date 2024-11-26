Is Steelers’ Red-Zone Offense With Russell Wilson As Bad As Numbers Say?

Is the Steelers’ red-zone offense with Russell Wilson as bad as the numbers look?

This has been a hot topic recently, and probably won’t go away now that Russell Wilson has lost his first game with the Steelers. Although they went 1-for-2 in the red zone, they still lost to a two-win team, and the offense came up short in the end.

Yes, Wilson and the Steelers scored a go-ahead touchdown and erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit. But they also had a chance to close out the game and failed. And then they had a chance to come back a second time and failed again.

And 1-for-2 isn’t horrible in the red zone—it’s literally the best you can do without being perfect. In other words, it’s too small a sample size. Overall, the Steelers are 8-for-19 in the red zone with Russell Wilson. But the Steelers’ red-zone performance against the Browns also illustrates my question.

See, the one drive in which they failed to crack the end zone featured a hiccup so common in the Steelers’ failed red-zone trips. After a four-yard run on 1st and 10 from the 13, Zach Frazier snapped high, resulting in a fumble. Wilson recovered for a loss of seven. So they went from 2nd and 6 to 3rd and 13 without getting to run a play.

You can go back to the Giants game where Russell Wilson threw multiple touchdown-worthy passes the Steelers couldn’t claim. First, a successful completion to George Pickens was erased by an avoidable facemask penalty by Broderick Jones. Then Pickens improbably failed to get both feet down on what was initially ruled a touchdown later. In the same game, he had a touchdown lined up with Van Jefferson if the receiver had sat in the zone rather than continue his route.

But you have to ask, if Wilson and the Steelers keep suffering these unusual circumstances, how can we ignore them? Obviously, the Steelers are struggling to play cleanly in the red zone, in various ways—seemingly every possible way.

Sure, if Russell Wilson could just sit in a clean pocket and read the defense, the Steelers could have an excellent red-zone offense. But this isn’t 7-on-7 in Latrobe. The potential is there for a really good unit, but now the Steelers can’t even protect him it seems.

