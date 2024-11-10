Injury Roundup: Two Steelers Hurt In Win Over Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have plenty to celebrate on the plane ride back home, but the team will also have several injuries to deal with ahead of their first AFC North game next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to reporters after the team’s 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders, head coach Mike Tomlin outlined the team’s several injuries.

“We had a lot of bumps and bruises,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Some people were able to go back. Here are two who did not. Donte Jackson with a hamstring did not. Alex Highsmith with an ankle did not. I think everybody in some form or fashion got back in the game.”

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half and failed to return to the game. He had been battling a shoulder injury throughout much of the season and struggled today before exiting. He was replaced by CB James Pierre, who redeemed himself from dropping a fake punt in the first half to break up a third-down attempt on the Commanders’ final drive of the game.

Highsmith’s injury looked potentially serious after turning and rolling his ankle on a sack attempt of QB Jayden Daniels on Washington’s final possession. He was unable to put weight on his ankle as trainers assisted him off the field. He was replaced by the Preston Smith, newly acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers.

WR Calvin Austin III was seemingly checked for a concussion after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter on a reception.

RB Najee Harris suffered an in-game injury to his ankle/leg but returned to the game to close things out. As was the case for OT Broderick Jones, who missed a brief period of time after getting caught under a pile of players. He was replaced by OT Calvin Anderson before subbing back in.

Pittsburgh will host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Tomlin will offer his next Steelers injury update during his Tuesday noon press conference.