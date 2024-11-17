Injury Roundup: Keeanu Benton Needs ‘Further Evaluation,’ Joey Porter Jr. Suffers Contusion

In typical Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens fashion, it was a physical slugfest that ended in a low-scoring win, Pittsburgh coming out on top, 18-16. With the Steelers’ win comes injury. Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin outlined the team’s injuries.

“Joey Porter went back [in], I think shin contusion,” Tomlin said postgame via the team website. “Keeanu Benton is a guy probably that needs further evaluation. We got a short week this week.”

A contusion, by the way, is the medical term for bruise.

Overall, the Steelers’ injury situation is better than it has been in the past after facing the Ravens.

Porter came in and out of the lineup due to the injury, replaced by CB James Pierre each time. He was able to finish the game and played a big part in stopping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, setting the edge and forcing Jackson to hopelessly throw the football to no one.

Benton exited the game with an unknown injury. The team did not announce what he exited with, and Tomlin didn’t specify the nature of his injury. But as he noted, the Steelers play another AFC North game four days from now when they take on the Cleveland Browns. It’ll be a short week to get ready for that one.

With Montravius Adams on injured reserve due to a knee injury, the Steelers don’t have a true nose tackle on their 53-man roster. Dean Lowry has served as the backup nose tackle for the few snaps it’s been needed since. The team did sign Breiden Fehoko to the practice squad a few weeks ago and he could be elevated for Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns if Benton is unable to suit up. That decision won’t have to come until Thursday at 4 PM/EST.

Mike Tomlin will offer his next update on the Steelers’ injury situation as early as tomorrow.