In Win, Russell Wilson Accomplishes Feat No Steelers QB Had Since Ben Roethlisberger

Russell Wilson didn’t have the prettiest performance Sunday in Washington. Completing exactly half his passes, held to under 200 yards, throwing a pick, getting sacked three times. But a win is a win. And three touchdown passes count all the same. For 31 other teams, that isn’t much of a headline. In Pittsburgh, it’s a celebration.

With his performance, Wilson becomes the first Steelers QB to throw for three touchdowns since Ben Roethlisberger on Dec. 9, 2021. That’s a span of 1,067 days and 48 games, including the team’s two postseason losses since then.

To put that in perspective, it was the infamous Chase Claypool “signal first down” game, proved to the beginning of the end of his career. Claypool has long been traded and fallen out of the league. Meaning, Pittsburgh’s streak was so long it essentially extended for the entirety of Claypool’s career from NFL starter to journeyman to free agent.

As he has done in his three starts, Wilson’s touchdown passes spread the love. One to WR George Pickens, making a ridiculous twisting catch to get Pittsburgh on the board first. The next hit TE Pat Freiermuth, open on a strong pick/rub concept that got him free in the right flat. And the final one, the biggest, to newly acquired WR Mike Williams to win the game. Five different Steelers have caught his six touchdowns this season, Pickens the only repeat player, showing that Wilson can spread it around.

No matter who is on the other side, throwing three touchdowns breaks the drought. To show a national perspective, here’s the last time the other 31 teams went since their last three touchdown-pass game entering Week 10 from most to least recent.

Atlanta Falcons: Week 9, 2024

Baltimore Ravens: Week 9, 2024

Buffalo Bills: Week 9, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals: Week 9, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs: Week 9, 2024

Minnesota Vikings: Week 9, 2024

New York Jets: Week 9, 2024

Seattle Seahawks: Week 9, 2024

Denver Broncos: Week 8, 2024

Detroit Lions: Week 8, 2024

Los Angeles Rams: Week 8, 2024

Cleveland Browns: Week 8, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 8, 2024

Carolina Panthers: Week 3, 2024

Green Bay Packers: Week 7, 2024

Chicago Bears: Week 6, 2024

Houston Texans: Week 6, 2024

New England Patriots: Week 6, 2024

San Francisco 49ers: Week 6, 2024

Indianapolis Colts: Week 5, 2024

Arizona Cardinals: Week 2, 2024

New Orleans Saints: Week 1, 2024

Dallas Cowboys: Week 18, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 17, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders: Week 15, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers: Week 15, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 14, 2023

New York Giants: Week 11, 2023

Washington Commanders: Week 10, 2023

Miami Dolphins: Week 8, 2023

Tennessee Titans: Week 8, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 14, 2021

The Steelers were a full season and a half behind any other team. Mercifully, the streak is over. It’s a whole lot more joyous to watch it in a win. Pittsburgh needed everything Wilson could offer the team today and he came through.

It’s another simple but clear reason why he’s elevated the team. Some of it is doing baseline and normal quarterback things. Throwing for over 250 yards. Throwing for two or three touchdowns. Leading this offense to consistently score more than 20 points. But it’s downright refreshing to see.

Another drought broken as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win streak is extended to four games. Right now, 7-2 is looking pretty good with Wilson at the helm.