‘I’m Never Gonna Try That:’ Najee Harris In Awe Of Saquon Barkley’s Backwards Hurdle

RB Najee Harris has hops. He can hurdle in the open field. But backwards? Put that in the “never gonna happen” category. He’s not alone. About the only running back crazy enough to try, let alone pull off, is the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley. Commenting on Barkley’s incredible play last weekend, all Harris could do is tip his cap.

“That’s play of the year,” Harris said via 93.7 The Fan. “That was wild. To see a guy obviously catch the ball in space like Saquon, do a spin it, then jump over somebody backwards. I never tried that. I’m never gonna try that. Just having that type of athleticism is freaky.”

For those who somehow missed it or just want to marvel at the moment again, Barkley caught a short pass in the Eagles’ Week 9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spun away from one defender and then, while backwards, hurdled DB Jarrian Jones, clearing him cleanly and landing on his feet for a couple extra yards.

What button on Madden do you push to do this? pic.twitter.com/4gEFQWFMaj — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 3, 2024

A jaw-dropping play even by the NFL’s standards and one that even his teammates couldn’t believe.

Najee Harris has hurdled players dating back to college and had a great one the week before against the New York Giants. But doing it in reverse? It’s not something Harris ever plans to do.

“I’ve always been a fan of Saquon. I’m not trying that though,” he said.

What Harris will try to mimic is Barkley’s contract. He inked a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Eagles after years with their rival Giants. So far, the move has paid off. Through eight games, Barkley has a gaudy 5.9 yards per carry and has nearly rushed 1,000-yards rushing with more than half his season to go. He’s fit seamlessly into the Eagles’ run game, a varied attack with QB Jalen Hurts also a big-time rushing threat.

A pending free agent having his best season, Harris will look to round out the year strong and cash in during the 2025 offseason. He probably won’t each Barkley’s numbers but could aim for $10 million per season. After declining his cheaper fifth-year option in May, Pittsburgh will have to decide if he’s worth it.

Harris and Barkley will meet in five weeks when the Steelers and Eagles square off in Week 15. For the first time, our scouting report will include “watch out for the backwards hurdle.” And maybe Harris can learn how to pull off the move, though for his body’s sake, he’s best not to try until securing a long-term deal.