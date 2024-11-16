‘I’m Gonna Keep Coming:’ Chris Hoke Says T.J. Watt Doesn’t Get Frustrated Because He Knows He’ll Make Plays

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt gets more attention than any other defensive player in the league when it comes to getting chipped and extra attention from the offense, but Watt isn’t one to shy away from the attention. Even though it may be frustrating for Watt, he never outwardly shows frustration, and former Steelers DT Chris Hoke called him a “true professional” and said that Watt knows he’s gonna wind up making plays anyway.

“T.J. Watt gets chipped. I mean, he gets crushed at times. ‘Cause you’re rushing the tackle trying to make a move to get on the quarterback, and you have a tight end that comes and just lights you up,” Hoke said. “And he gets up every time, doesn’t complain, doesn’t throw his hands up in the air. Just jogs back in the huddle. He’s a professional, man. He gets it because he also understands I’m gonna keep coming…I’m gonna get my sacks. I’m gonna get my big plays,” Hoke said on 93.7 The Fan earlier this week.

Watt is one of the most productive players in the league, so it’s no surprise that offenses key on and focus on knocking him off his spot. He’s disruptive and can affect the game in a variety of ways. When he gets to the quarterback, he’s always a threat to force a fumble, and teams know how dangerous he can be. It’s why stopping him is the focus of the offensive coordinator’s game plan every week, and Watt knows that he’s going to get extra attention heading into each game.

Despite that, he always finds a way to come through with a big play. Against the Giants in Week 8, Watt took advantage of the time he was left on an island to force a fumble and clinch the game for the Steelers. As Hoke said, Watt knows he’s usually going to find a way to make a play and come through when the Steelers need him to. It’s not worth getting frustrated or worked up when that doesn’t happen. He’s been in the league long enough that he knows what he’s capable of, and even if he’s getting extra attention, it frees up Pittsburgh’s other defenders, like Alex Highsmith or Cameron Heyward, to make plays around him.

Watt has a big opportunity to put his stamp on the game tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens and slow down Lamar Jackson in a game that’s the biggest of the season for the Steelers. If he can come through like he has all season, the Steelers will have a good shot to knock off Baltimore.