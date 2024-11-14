‘I’m Back:’ Russell Wilson Reveals Moments He Found His Groove With Steelers

The start of Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers tenure was filled with uncertainty. A nagging calf injury led to him missing the first six games of the season. When Mike Tomlin named him the starter in Week 7, people were critical of the decision. Justin Fields had the team sitting at 4-2 and had largely played well. The first quarter of Wilson’s first game with the Steelers didn’t inspire much confidence either. However, he did eventually feel more comfortable thanks to hitting a deep ball to George Pickens.

“I think getting my sea legs was key in the first moment,” Wilson said recently to Hannah Storm on NFL on ESPN. “It was like, ‘I haven’t run around here in six, seven weeks, so let me get going.’ When George Pickens caught that go ball, and then, next thing you know, we started making some huge plays, I said, ‘Alright, I’m back.'”

That first deep ball did feel like the spark Wilson needed. Before that, he looked so bad that Steelers fans were booing him. He didn’t let that affect him though. The first quarter was rough, but Wilson came out near the beginning of the second quarter and hit a huge ball down the sideline to Pickens for 44 yards.

That drive ended in a field goal, but it clearly meant so much more to Wilson. It wasn’t perfect, with the pass being slightly underthrown, but from there, Wilson played with so much more confidence. He ultimately led the Steelers to 37 points and a lopsided win against the New York Jets.

It doesn’t sound like that was the only play that helped reinvigorate Wilson.

“I think there was a moment where I had to stop on a dime and kind of threw it underneath,” he told Storm. “I threw it to Pat [Freiermuth]. The [defender] was right there. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m ready. I’m good.”

That play might have been even more impressive than his deep ball to Pickens. With a little over five minutes left in the second quarter, Wilson faced immediate pressure, but he managed to stay composed and work the ball around the defender to Freiermuth. The play went for 30 yards, and while the Steelers didn’t score on that drive, it did help ignite Wilson.

This will get lost in the wash, but an incredibly adjustment here by Russell Wilson that allowed him to get the ball to Pat Freiermuth. Talked about need for more YAC ahead of game. Chunk of it here. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Wr7rwMrP5o — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2024

It makes sense that he started slowly too. Before that game, Wilson hadn’t been on the field for a regular-season game in almost a year. He had limited work in the preseason as well. Really, it was a little surprising that it only took one quarter for Wilson to get going.

Now, after three games of action, Wilson looks much more comfortable with the Steelers. He’s elevated their offense and proved Tomlin correct for believing in him. This week, he’ll need to continue to look sharp. The Baltimore Ravens are going to give the Steelers a fight, and Wilson is going to need to be at his best.