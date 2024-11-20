‘I’m A Dummy’: Cameron Heyward Can’t Believe He Dropped Patrick Queen’s Forced Fumble

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a huge play at the end of the first half of their 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. LB Patrick Queen stripped the ball away from TE Isaiah Likely and later recovered the forced fumble, but DL Cameron Heyward probably should have been the one recovering the ball.
The ball popped into the air after Queen was able to spring it free, and it wound up going right through Heyward’s arms before Queen was able to recover. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward said he was “pissed off” at himself for not grabbing the ball.
“So the Patrick Queen fumble, it was a screen. I think I read it pretty good, so I got hands on the guard. I turned thinking the play was already over, because I hear it, and I don’t see it. And so I turn and I’m like ‘Oh yeah, whatever,’ and all I hear is ‘Ahhh’ and I look up in the last second. I went like this, and it just goes straight through. And I was like, ‘Oh man, I am a dummy.’ I had a clear opportunity to have a recovery,” Heyward said. “I just stood there pissed off at myself after that.
“I am fuming. I am pissed off. I might be very distraught. I take losses worse, and I would’ve thought that would’ve been the reason why we lost.”
Give credit to Queen for making a heads-up play by following the ball. Had he not, the Steelers may not have recovered, which wouldn’t have allowed them to get a field goal before the half. In a two-point game, not getting points there could’ve been the difference in the game, but instead the Steelers were able to get three before the half and then three to start the second half to take a 12-7 lead.
Had Queen not recovered, and Baltimore kept possession, the ball going through Heyward’s hands might be a bigger story. Luckily, it’s just a funny footnote in a win, even though Heyward was upset with himself after it happened. It’s a tough play for him to make given he couldn’t see the play, and he had to really go by feel until he saw the ball coming down at the last minute. Had Heyward caught it, he may have been in a position to try and get some yards on the return, but ultimately, the Steelers recovered and got the three points they needed to win the game.
Heyward had another big game in a season that’s been full of them. He was key to limiting Baltimore’s rushing attack, and his impact on the game went far beyond the missed fumble recovery. With a short week, we’ll see if Heyward can continue his momentum against the Browns on Thursday.