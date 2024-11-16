‘I Truly Believe In The Steelers:’ Former NFL Safety Has No Doubt Pittsburgh Is ‘Legit’

Despite sitting at 7-2, opinions are mixed on whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers are real contenders. Some people believe the Steelers are as good as they look. Others are not as sure, wanting to see the Steelers beat more competitive opponents. However, former NFL safety Donte Whitner has no doubt the Steelers are for real.

“They’re legit,” Whitner said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “Have you seen Russell Wilson? He looks like the Russell Wilson that broke my heart in the NFC Championship. The guy who’s scrambling around, who’s very consistent, making great decisions. He’s accurate.

“And the deep ball, that’s one thing that’s always made Russell Wilson special is the way that the arch comes down into the receiver’s breadbasket is just phenomenal. He’s not turning the football over. They’re running it. Their defense is top 10. I truly believe in the Steelers.”

Whitner played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and lost to Wilson in the NFC Championship Game that year. The Seattle Seahawks were mostly known for their defense and run game, but Wilson did enough on offense to power them to a win. That sounds similar to the Steelers’ strategy.

Wilson has looked a little like his old self recently. Over the past few years, he looked like he might be washed up. However, in three games with the Steelers, he’s looked rejuvenated. His deep ball has been on point, and he’s still flashed some athleticism. He might not be the same player that sent Whitner home in the playoffs, but he’s got enough of that talent left to win games.

Whitner is also correct that Wilson isn’t the only reason the Steelers win. Their defense is their strongest unit, led by a fearsome pass rush. Najee Harris has also been running hard, letting the Steelers grind other teams down to end games.

The Steelers are built similarly to the Seahawks team that won a Super Bowl. They clearly have their differences, but the structure is in place for them to contend for a championship.

This week presents maybe their biggest challenge, too. The Baltimore Ravens are mostly seen as a favorite to win the Super Bowl. If the Steelers beat them, the remaining doubt surrounding them may disappear. The Ravens are formidable, but the Steelers have had their number recently. This game might be a preview of what the Steelers will have to do to win in the postseason.