‘I Don’t Think Any Moment’s Too Big For ‘Em:’ Teryl Austin Confident Steelers Defense Will Perform In Any Situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is the team’s calling card. Although the defense may not always fire on all cylinders, when asked to come up and make a big play or stop, they almost always come through.

What makes the Steelers’ defense prowess for big-time plays and stops so impressive is that it doesn’t always come from stars. Sure, OLB T.J. Watt often makes game-clinching plays, but this season we have seen players like DB Beanie Bishop make huge game-changing and game-winning plays.

Tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers’ defense is going to need unsung heroes, with OLB Alex Highsmith out. With Highsmith out against an elite Ravens offense, things get tougher, but Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator Teryl Austin isn’t worried as he has faith in every player on his defense, starter or backup.

“I think the thing that I’m happiest with is our guys, you know, I don’t think any moment’s too big for ’em,” said Austin on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Friday Night. “It doesn’t matter, the situation. They go out there and they just are determined to make plays and determined to try to get the other team off the field. So I think that’s really the thing that I’m really most impressed and most proud about this group of men, because they play hard and they don’t flinch when things maybe aren’t going as well as you want ’em to.”

A great example of Pittsburgh’s defense not flinching is last week against the Washington Commanders. Washington has one of the league’s best offenses and had a chance to take the lead with two minutes left. With Pittsburgh up 28-27 all the Commanders needed was a field goal to take the lead and in all likelihood win the game. However, the Steelers defense held the explosive Commander’s offense and on fourth and nine stopped TE Zach Ertz a yard short as Steelers defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee converged on him to touch him down before he could reach for the first down.

If Ertz gets that extra yard, the Commanders are closer to field goal range and would’ve been in a good position to score. But he didn’t as the defense made a timely play. Things weren’t;t going great for Pittsburgh as they allowed the most points they have all season, but they didn’t flinch.

Now, the Steelers’ defense goes up against a Ravens offense ranked number one in scoring with 31.8 points per game and number one in yards per game with 440.2. Without Highsmith, OLB Nick Herbig will be looking to have a career day. If the game comes down to the defense making a stop against the Ravens, no matter who is out there for Pittsburgh, Austin has faith his guys will close out the game, and it’s hard to blame him.