‘I Don’t Know How Much He Has Left:’ Stephen A. Smith Concerned About Mike Williams’ Injury History

It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Steelers finally traded for a wide receiver. Mike Williams may not have been anyone’s first choice, but he is an upgrade. The Steelers at least have a little more depth in their receiver room now, and Williams should fit well with Russell Wilson’s skill set. However, that doesn’t mean this trade is a home run. Analyst Stephen A. Smith explained why he is hesitant to be overjoyed at this move.

“Mike Williams is a baller when healthy, but the problem is, he’s endured so many injuries throughout the years, I don’t know how much he has left,” Smith said Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take. “I love me some [George] Pickens. I hope and I’m praying Mike Williams is everything you say because you know I want that to be the case.”

That’s definitely something that makes this trade more concerning. It’s not like the Steelers gave up much in return for Williams, so the trade was worth trying, but Williams does have an extensive injury history.

Before his rookie season even began, Williams was dealing with a back injury. That same year, he also missed a game with a knee bruise. In 2019, he dealt with more back issues. In 2020, he dealt with a hamstring issue and worked through more back problems. Two years ago, he nursed an ankle injury. Finally, last year, he missed most of the season with a torn ACL.

At age 30, none of that bodes well for Williams’ longevity. He’s already looked a step slower this year, although he is recovering from a major injury. He clearly isn’t the same player he once was, and it’s uncertain how effective he can truly be.

The New York Jets were the picture of dysfunction, which probably didn’t help Williams. He could see more success in a more stable environment like Pittsburgh. One of the Steelers’ biggest hangups on offense has been the red zone, and Williams’ big frame should allow him to thrive there, even if he isn’t as explosive as he once was.

One of the biggest plays of the game Mike Williams coming down with it on 2nd and 16 late in the 4th 🫡 pic.twitter.com/IgsOXIoYmO — Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) September 15, 2024

Still, Williams has shown flashes this year. He doesn’t look completely done yet. With half the season left, the Steelers don’t need Williams to be a superstar. If he can make a few contested catches, block well, and show up in the red zone, then this trade will be considered a success. All of that hinges on his health though. Availability is the best ability.