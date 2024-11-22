How Worried Should Steelers Fans Be About Loss To Browns?

How worried should Steelers fans be about losing to the Browns?

If you’re a Steelers fan, you were probably born worried—that just comes with the territory. Especially under Mike Tomlin, they are the cardiac kids, always playing close, but usually winning. Last night, they played close, and nearly won, but came up just short. They even produced a fourth-quarter comeback, but squandered it in the final minute.

So what does that say about the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers, an 8-2 team undone by a 2-8 team? Well, let’s consider a few factors. First of all, they played a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, then played another divisional game on the road, in horrible snowy conditions, on Thursday. That tends to be a handicap, but one good teams should overcome.

Again, they nearly did, but just couldn’t close out the game. There is an endless list of factors in just the final five minutes, from the stalled offensive drive to the untimely punt to the ensuing defensive drive. All three had to go wrong for the Steelers to lose after they took the lead. They had their chances and they blew it; that’s just a fact.

But what does the Steelers, under these circumstances, losing to the Browns mean about this team? Does it imply that they are somehow worse than we believed them to be—even though the Ravens lost, too? Do we just write it off because divisional games are always toss-ups? After all, the Chiefs lost to the Broncos and Raiders last year.

And more broadly speaking, perhaps that’s reason for optimism for the Steelers moving forward. Not just about who the 2024 Steelers are, but where they can go. Yes, now they are two games behind the Chiefs, but still a game ahead of the Ravens. The Chiefs have some tough games ahead, too.

Now the problem is the Bills, whom the Steelers don’t get to play, and who play in an ass division. Buffalo is now 9-2 with just six games left to play. They still have to play the Lions, but that’s the only team they face that, on paper, is on their level. And their last three games: Patriots, Jets, Patriots. Come on, Drake Maye.

