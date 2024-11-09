How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Commanders

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.

Those Picking The Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (23-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (27-26)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (24-20)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (21-17)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (21-17)

Those Picking The Commanders

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Commanders (22-19)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Commanders (23-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Commanders

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Commanders (24-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Commanders (27-24)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Commanders (30-28)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 8

Those Picking The Commanders: 6

Quick Notes

– The Washington Commanders enter Week 10 with the NFL’s No. 3-ranked scoring offense. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is ranked No. 2 in points allowed. So something’s gotta give here.

– Pittsburgh has won six of their last seven games against Washington. But Washington won the last meeting, breaking the Steelers’ perfect record in 2020 with a 23-17 win in 2020.

– While the AFC and NFC are on four-year rotating schedules, it’s still possible to play other conferences in shorter timespans. The Steelers played the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and 2024, for example.

But Pittsburgh and Washington just play every four years. The two teams met in 2020, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2004, and 2000. The last time they faced each other in a shorter timespan was in 1997 and 2000 when the two teams matched up. The Steelers won both of those games.

– Both teams have similar run and pass splits. Pittsburgh is second in rush attempts, 31st in pass attempts. Washington is fourth in rush attempts and 26th in pass attempts.

– Each team has also struggled in the red zone this season. The Steelers are 28th in red zone scoring while the Commanders are 26th. Even more strange for Washington considering they’re a top-five scoring attack overall.

By contrast, here’s the red zone ranking for the other four top-five scoring teams: Baltimore Ravens (1st), Detroit Lions (8th), Buffalo Bills (6th), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2nd).

– Finally, head coaches Mike Tomlin and Dan Quinn have a long history with each other. Quinn served on William & Mary’s coaching staff as their d-line coach in Tomlin’s senior season and the two coached together at VMI in 1995.