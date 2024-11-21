How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Browns

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 12 Thursday night contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Those Picking The Steelers

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (21-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (20-17)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (23-20)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (24-13)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (24-15)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (23-13)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (24-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (21-10)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (17-14)

Those Picking The Browns

Emmanuel Acho/Fox Sports 1: Browns (22-17)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 11

Those Picking The Browns: 1

Quick Notes

– Handful of missing names on here who haven’t made their predictions by the time I got this post ready and it published.

– The Steelers are 2-4-1 in their last seven road meetings against the Browns, including losing four of their last five.

– QB Jameis Winston has appeared in 101 games and made 83 starts. But his next pass against the Steelers will be his first. He’s never started or played against Pittsburgh before only being on a team that played them twice. He didn’t play in a 2022 meeting with the New Orleans Saints and was suspended for a 2018 game against the Steelers while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

– On the other end, Russell Wilson has started three games against the Browns. He’s 3-0 against them with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

– Despite Winston starting one fewer game than Wilson this season, he has more pass attempts than the 14th-year veteran. Winston has 145, Wilson 121. Winston did come in midway through Week 7 after Deshaun Watson’s injury but still, he has 24 more pass attempts.

– Pittsburgh’s first meeting against Cleveland in Week 12 is the latest the Steelers have seen the Browns in a season since 2013 when the rivals didn’t square off until Week 12. Pittsburgh won that game, 27-11.

– Najee Harris is on pace to record 297 carries this year. That would be the most since his rookie year and only 10 shy of that mark, Harris finishing with 307 in 2021.