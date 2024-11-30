How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Bengals

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 13 divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Picking The Steelers

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (27-24)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (33-25)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (23-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (30-27)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-20)

Those Picking The Bengals

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Bengals (31-28)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Bengals (21-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Bengals (26-20)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Bengals (25-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Bengals (21-20)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Bengals (24-17)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Bengals (26-23)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 6

Those Picking The Bengals: 7

Quick Notes

– Doesn’t appear Pat McAfee nor A.J. Hawk made picks this week. That’s why they aren’t on this week’s list.

– This will be Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s first start against the Steelers since Week 11 of the 2022 season, making it more than a two-year span.

– Burrow has struggled against the Steelers. In five starts, he’s thrown eight touchdowns to five interceptions. In 16 starts against the Ravens and Browns, he’s thrown for 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Like Lamar Jackson, Burrow also simply hasn’t seen the Steelers as often as the other divisional teams.

– Cincinnati has scored 30-plus points in five games this season. Pittsburgh hasn’t allowed more than 27 points in a game this season.

– The Steelers have the 30th-ranked red zone offense. The Bengals enter the weekend third around the league.

– Cam Heyward is tied for the Steelers lead with seven pass deflections this season. That’s already tied for the second-most of his career only trailing the nine he notched in 2021.

– Despite Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick being known for interceptions and Bengals CB (and former Steeler) Mike Hilton being known for sacks, neither have one this season.