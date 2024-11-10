How Many Snaps Will Mike Williams Play In Steelers Debut?

How many snaps will Mike Williams play in his Steelers debut?

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed WR Mike Williams on the final day of the NFL trading period. They gave up a fifth-round pick to potentially rent him for nine games, so they will want to get their money’s worth out of him. While he should play against the Washington Commanders, exactly when and how often is unknown.

What we do know is that the Steelers have sought to upgrade the wide receiver position for months. Giving up a fifth-round pick for Williams suggests that they believe he is such an upgrade. He might not be Davante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins, but he will offer something they don’t currently have.

Ideally, he will also be at his best right around this time. Mike Williams tore his ACL last year, and he spent his tenure with the New York Jets rounding into form. He insists that he is all the way back now with no limitations with the Steelers.

Even a Jets beat writer also admitted that New York did not use Williams in such a way that catered to his strengths. The Steelers are better equipped to serve him in that way, giving him more explosive opportunities. They may also use him in the red zone, where the Steelers struggled with the details the last time out.

Still, even though they went out and got Williams, that doesn’t mean the Steelers are abandoning their other wide receivers. That doesn’t apply to George Pickens, of course, but Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III will still play. In fact, especially this week, they may both still have a bigger role than Williams.

Given his age, recent injury history and performance, and unfamiliarity with the Steelers, a limited first exposure for Mike Williams would hardly be a surprise or a concern. But they definitely want him to start contributing in the near future. They brought him in to make some kind of difference, and it’s never too early to start.

