How Far Are Steelers Willing To Stretch Justin Fields Package?

How far are the Steelers willing to stretch the Justin Fields package?

Since unveiling the package two games ago, the Steelers have played Justin Fields for nine snaps. Thus far, when he is in the game, he usually runs the ball himself, but he has attempted a pass. He even handed the ball off to RB Jaylen Warren for a touchdown against the Browns.

The question is how far the Steelers are willing to extend the look. After using Fields for a situational snap here or there, they allowed him to remain in the game for a three-snap stretch on Thursday. I’m not sure how many people expected that as an eventual outcome.

But what is the next logical step, if there is one? What if Russell Wilson is struggling somewhat, for example, and the offense needs a “spark”? Is Mike Tomlin willing to take Justin Fields off the bench and give him a drive? And what happens if that drive is successful and they find the end zone?

The thing is, the Steelers have no commitments at quarterback, at least beyond this season. While you may read reports about intentions to re-sign Wilson, there are roads to bad places paved with them. The moonball will only take you so far, but Fields clearly does things Wilson can’t.

And Fields did provide the offense with a spark on Thursday against the Browns when the Steelers needed it. That’s why they let him stay in the game for a little bit after that. But what if his subsequent plays were actually successful? Would the Steelers have left him in the game even longer?

We already know the Steelers are willing to play Justin Fields over a small stretch. They are willing to put him in situationally by down and distance. They even played him in goal-to-go situations, so they are willing to use him at just about any time. But the question that follows is how often they are prepared to use him.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is underway, following another disappointing year ending in a first-round playoff loss. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January. There are positive signs, but things could jump off the rails any moment.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Russell Wilson earning a lucrative new deal next year, and is Justin Fields still in consideration? How will the team continue to address the depth chart, which is surprisingly still in flux?

The regular season is here, following weeks of camp and preseason games. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.