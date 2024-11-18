Hoke: We Are Seeing George Pickens ‘Mature Before Our Eyes’ With Russell Wilson’s Help

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. If only George Pickens could keep his head on straight, then…

It has been one of the most common phrases for the electric third-year Steelers receiver who’s had his share of maturity concerns on the field. From failing to block for Jaylen Warren, to acting out against the Cowboys after a loss, his occasional outbursts have left many wondering if his immense talent is worth the worry.

Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke believes we are now seeing him turn into a professional with the help of Russell Wilson.

“You’re seeing George Pickens mature before our eyes. And I think Russell Wilson is having a tremendous impact on George Pickens,” Hoke said via KDKA’s Steelers Extra Point postgame show. “Just the way he addresses the media. Just the way he plays in the game. It’s just fun to watch him turn into a professional.”

Most of Pickens’ maturity issues have reared their ugly head while the Steelers are losing or in the midst of a losing streak. This is the most consecutive wins that the Steelers have had during his career, so it is hard to get a true read on his maturation until they face some more adversity. But something can definitely be said about Wilson’s influence on him.

Pickens entered the league with Kenny Pickett and played on one of the youngest offenses in the league over his first two seasons. When the Steelers were in the midst of a three-game losing streak last season, the leadership of the offense came into question. A lot of those concerns were valid. Kenny Pickett was the captain, and he obviously didn’t end up being the leader everyone hoped he would be.

Now they have Wilson, who has been a captain for 12 NFL seasons while appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one. He has seen and been through just about every scenario you can imagine at the professional level, and that immediately gives him the respect and pedigree necessary to lead the young offense.

The narratives of Pickens being a bad teammate were probably always a little overblown. He has been a model teammate over the last several weeks, cheering on guys like Mike Williams when they make the game-winning plays instead of him.

Wilson has been better at spreading the ball around and taking shots to players when they aren’t open, which also helps keep everybody happy and engaged throughout the game. If you are a receiver and feel like you are open on 10 plays and you only get targeted on one or two of them, it becomes hard to stay locked in from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

We have seen a much more locked in Pickens with Wilson over the last four games.