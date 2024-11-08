Heyward Pleased With Steelers’ New Additions, But ‘Trades Only Work If You Win’

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned out to be one of the more active buyers near the trade deadline, securing two players. While neither move is the type to change the fortunes of the franchise, they have certainly improved for 2024. But when it comes to evaluating trades, it’s all about the outcome.

“Trades only work if you win, so we’ve got to take care of business”, Steelers captain Cameron Heyward said Thursday about what message they are sending as active buyers at the deadline. The team added a (presumed) starting wide receiver in Mike Williams. For Heyward’s side of the ball, they also secured proven pass-rush depth in Preston Smith.

While Smith comes over from a winning team, Williams is certainly grateful to step into the playoff hunt. The Steelers are coming out of their bye week fresh, sitting at 6-2, but they have a daunting road ahead. Up next is the 7-2 Washington Commanders, and after that, the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers brought in guys like Williams and Smith to help them wins these types of games. Not these specifically as they acclimate themselves to the roster, but the ones ahead. They still have the Ravens again, not to mention the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

By all sorts of measures, in fact, nobody has a harder home stretch than the Steelers. They have to face some of the toughest teams in the NFL, with the only real “bad” team on the docket being the Cleveland Browns. And considering the Browns managed to beat the Ravens, the Steelers would be foolish to overlook them.

Upgrading at wide receiver and edge rusher were both shrewd moves for the Steelers down the stretch, however. Not only are they two of the most important positions in football, they are areas in which they were lacking. In terms of the latter, it was obviously a matter of depth. But Heyward knows Preston Smith will help the defense, even if he wasn’t expecting the help.

“I don’t anticipate anything because I don’t know what to expect. I’m glad we got a guy like that”, he said of the Steelers’ move at the trade deadline. “It only adds to the team and creates real depth. You have T.J. [Watt], Alex [Highsmith], Nick [Herbig], and Preston [Smith] all fresh by the fourth quarter. If the group’s stronger because of it, I’m all for it”.

With Nick Herbig limited the past two days in practice, it’s not clear at all that he returns from injury this week. Even on a short turnaround, that makes Preston Smith all the more valuable to the Steelers. They still have Jeremiah Moon, but they are really ready to get more quality depth on the field.

And as far as Mike Williams goes, he is quite literally a big addition. The Steelers might take their time incorporating him into the offense, but he gives them a legitimate second target. And equally as important, he gives the Steelers quality depth at the position they have lacked all year.