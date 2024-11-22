‘He’s Telling The Truth:’ Chris Long Agrees With George Pickens That Browns Aren’t A Good Team

George Pickens had a fine game against the Cleveland Browns, but he let his emotions get the better of him too often. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost, 24-19, and he did not control his temper. His outburst at the end of the game was not a good look. The comments he made were just as bad, the third-year wide receiver using the weather as an excuse and calling the Browns a bad team. However, former NFL pass rusher Chris Long agrees with Pickens.

“They still hit some shots in the snow,” Long said Friday on his Green Light podcast. “Sometimes you can come out of a game like this, and Pickens can say they’re not a good team, and he can sound bitter, but he’s telling the truth. They’re not a good team.

“They’re a tough team. They’re hell to deal with, especially if you’re playing them in division. I think Pickens is right, but I think the part he’s not talking about is, what about [the Steelers’] struggles?”

It is true that the Browns haven’t been good this year. They’re 3-8 and at the bottom of the AFC North. However, they still beat the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. That shows they shouldn’t be underestimated.

The problem is that Pickens had no reason to say those things after the game. The other players who spoke to the media didn’t take shots at the Browns. They tipped their cap and admitted they didn’t play well enough. Insulting an opponent that just beat you isn’t going to do anything positive.

And the Steelers did get outplayed. It isn’t like the Browns stole the game. The Steelers started slow, not playing well until deep into the second half. The Browns made multiple mistakes too, but they countered those by making enough plays to win. The Steelers continually got in their own way.

This isn’t the first time this season that Pickens has drawn attention to himself for the wrong reasons. Against the Dallas Cowboys in early October, Pickens showed immaturity from start to finish. He did something similar at the end of the Steelers’ 20-17 loss, grabbing a defender by his facemask and throwing him to the ground. That kind of behavior cannot continue.

Long is correct too about the Steelers’ shortcomings. Their offense has been sluggish and sometimes downright disgusting in the red zone. You can agree with Pickens’ comments and also acknowledge that the Steelers allowed their flaws to doom them against the Browns. There was just no need for an active player to say things like that. Hopefully Pickens can bounce back next week.