‘He’s Been Open All Year:’ Insider Says Steelers Aren’t Surprised About George Pickens’ Emergence

When this season began, there were big expectations surrounding George Pickens. As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ number one receiver, Pickens was expected to be a huge playmaker. He did add to his already insane highlight reel, but his numbers weren’t amazing. However, since Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback, Pickens has been on fire. Insider James Palmer recently revealed that people in the Steelers’ building aren’t surprised by this development.

“When I talk to other receiver coaches around the league, he’s really good with late hands, turns his head late, stays on his route, body control, stays on his line in what he wants,” Palmer said recently on Steve Smith Sr.’s podcast. “He goes where he wants.

“He dictates it, in terms of those contested balls. Do all of those things just align with the way Russ [Wilson] throws that ball that we’re seeing this success? But I was also told by people in Pittsburgh, ‘He’s been open all year.'”

For anyone who’s watched every Steelers game this year, they’ll know that’s basically true. Pickens has been a monster this year. Early on, most of his explosive plays were taken away because of penalties. Once the Steelers cleaned that up, he really started to take off.

Not everything has been sunshine and rainbows with Pickens, though. He made sure people knew he was always open during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, instead of doing that with his play, he wrote an explicit message on his face. That game was a low point for him, but he’s bounced back.

Wilson’s deep ball has helped, though. That’s not to say Justin Fields was bad, but his skillset didn’t fit as well with Pickens. Fields has a cannon for an arm, but he struggles to throw with touch. When Wilson throws the ball, it almost floats through the air, which has allowed Pickens to make more plays.

It’s been said before, but Pickens is always open, even when he’s not. His ability to contort and control his body makes him a threat to make any catch, no matter the coverage. The Steelers’ offense hasn’t been perfect, but with Pickens and Wilson, they force opponents to respect their homerun capabilities. That has been a huge benefit to the entire team. Now, if only Pickens could start to tap both, not just two, feet.