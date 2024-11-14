‘He’s Been Doing Really Well:’ DK Metcalf Still Has Group Chat With Russell Wilson

For a hot minute, Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf looked like a potential trade target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it made sense due to his connection with Russell Wilson. While Metcalf stayed put in Seattle, he said in his press conference yesterday that he and Tyler Lockett still keep in touch with Russell Wilson through a group text.

“Me, him and [Lockett] have a group text together where we keep in touch with each other. He’s been doing really well,” Metcalf said via the Seahawks’ YouTube channel.

Metcalf and Wilson played together in Seattle from 2019-2021, and Metcalf had his best statistical season in 2020, catching 83 balls for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Metcalf said that Wilson is one of three former teammates he still talks to, along with Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs, and it’s nice that the two of them remain close.

If Metcalf does wind up becoming available for a trade at some point this offseason, Pittsburgh could wind up being involved, and if they retain Wilson, his connection with Metcalf could wind up being favorable for the Steelers. But for now, the Steelers are focused on what they can do in the second half of the season, and the team acquired WR Mike Williams to bolster its receiving room for the stretch run.

Wilson caught some flak this offseason from analysts who perceived him as a bad teammate stemming from his time with the Denver Broncos. But since coming to Pittsburgh, he’s done everything right and there hasn’t been any sort of inclination that he’s a me-first guy.

He’s been a leader in the locker room, and the fact that he’s still keeping in touch with his former teammates from his days in Seattle shows that he left a mark there and is someone who is liked and respected by his teammates.

He’s been playing some of his best football in years over the last three games with the Steelers, throwing for 737 yards and six touchdowns in three games, all of which the Steelers have won. He’ll get his first taste of AFC North football this weekend when the Steelers host the rival Baltimore Ravens, and it would be nice to see Wilson continue to build on his momentum and get rolling against a Ravens pass defense that’s really struggled throughout 2024. It’s a big opportunity for him and the Steelers to build on their AFC North lead, and if Wilson can pull off the win, I’m sure the group chat with Metcalf and Lockett will be buzzing.