‘He Knows What I Want:’ Joey Porter Jr. Doesn’t Need To Ask Mike Tomlin About Shadowing WR Terry McLaurin

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. calls this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders a 5-star matchup. He wants to be at the head of the table, taking on Washington’s No. 1 receiver, Terry McLaurin. That decision is ultimately up to Mike Tomlin, but Porter says he doesn’t need to talk to his head coach anymore about facing the opposition’s top guy.

Porter joined NFL Network’s The Insiders to preview Sunday’s game and potential matchup on McLaurin.

“I think that doesn’t even need to be said,” Porter told hosts Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo when asked about facing McLaurin. “I think [Tomlin] knows. He knows what I want.”

McLaurin is the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver, flourishing in new OC Kliff Kingsbury’s system with rookie QB Jayden Daniels. The pair already showed plus chemistry, making McLaurin the obvious top target. He leads the team in receptions (42), yards (598), and his six touchdowns are responsible for more than half of Daniels’ total.

Joey Porter Jr. has spent much of his sophomore season shadowing the No. 1 receiver, but the impressive play of CB Donte Jackson has given the Steelers flexibility. Speaking about deciding Porter’s role, Tomlin said it’s on a game-by-game basis.

”The big thing is week in and week out, man, we believe he’s a top-notch guy, and we want to figure out the best way that we can utilize his talents in an effort to help us,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference. “Sometimes, it is one-on-one football. Sometimes, it’s within the framework of offensive structure, and we make that decision week in and week out.”

The Steelers will face an inventive and complex Commanders team that offers plenty of looks. They’re a hard offense to find a “tell” on and are willing to run everything with a diverse cast of skill players. Big receivers like Noah Brown, power backs like Brian Robinson, receiving backs like Austin Ekeler, and speedy wideouts like McLaurin.

Joey Porter Jr. hopes he’s the one who can slow down McLaurin’s wheels.

“Coach T understands me and my game style,” Porter told the show. “I like the hard matchups. I like being under the lights, and I really don’t shy away from the pressure. So if he feels like I need to go get the number one guy and shut ’em down, that’s what I’m gonna do. And if he feels like I need to stay in a boundary and play some hard football, I’m gonna do that.”

His role will likely be balanced—times when he’s following McLaurin and times when he’s not. Ultimately, beating a potent Commanders’ offense will take a full-team effort. If Porter and company pull it off, they’ll notch their most impressive win of the season and be taken even more seriously as AFC contenders.