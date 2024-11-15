‘Hard To Put Into Words’: Zach Frazier Wishes He Could Bottle Joy Of Late-Game Celebration

Late in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to surprisingly get Washington to jump offsides on a 4th and 1 near midfield in which they apparently didn’t even have a play call on.

Commanders rookie defensive lineman Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton claimed that Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier had a “tell” throughout the game that he was going to snap the football. For Frazier, who appeared on 102.5 WDVE Friday morning, he was unaware of any “tell” and believes he must have done something right to get Newton to jump offsides.

Once Newton jumped, that set off quite a jubilant celebration for the Steelers, creating one heck of a moment on the field.

Everybody was involved in the celebration on the sideline. It made for a rather interesting clip to watch Monday morning once the All-22 dropped.

Take a look.

Choose your favorite reaction from the offsides drawn on 4th and 1 by the #Steelers against the #Commanders. Najee Harris' reaction is great. In disbelief, much like I was, that it worked. pic.twitter.com/K86SouwdkY — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 11, 2024

That is awesome to see. You have to watch it so many times to see all the reactions, because there are many from the Steelers in the moment. It shows how close this team is, and how much fun they are having winning football games right now.

“That was a lot of fun. I mean, if you watch that play and you see everyone celebrate, that’s the kind of stuff you can’t…it’s hard to put words on it,” Frazier said, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “It’s just, you know, you bottle that stuff up and sell it if you could.”

It was fun to watch, but it’s hard to imagine just what it was like on the field. In that moment, the Steelers apparently didn’t have a play call on, and they were going to the line of scrimmage with some urgency in an effort to draw Washington offsides.

There are so many reactions to look at, from Broderick Jones losing his mind to Russell Wilson’s dance. Even Najee Harris being in disbelief is hilarious to watch. The Steelers very clearly didn’t expect that to work, but it did, and it set off quite the celebration.

Even Frazier, who is rather reserved, got into the act, walking into the heart of the Washington defense to signal first down while fellow rookie offensive lineman Mason McCormick did his celebratory dance.

It was one heck of a moment, and it was great to see the Steelers let loose and celebrate the fake working, leading to them being able to clinch the win on the road in a monumental game.