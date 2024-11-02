‘Hard Knocks’ Crew Already Setting Up Cameras Ahead Of Steelers In-Season Documentary

With the rest of the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be featured on this season’s Hard Knocks, capturing the divisional race from each team’s locker room from now until the end of the season. However, while filming hasn’t gotten underway just yet, the Hard Knocks crew is already setting up, a reminder to the likes of TE Pat Freiermuth things will look different after the bye.

“They started coming in a little bit, just getting set up last week,” said Freiermuth Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “So obviously we’re on the bye this week so we won’t see too much of them, but they’re gonna be there right when we get back preparing for Washington. So, it is what it is. We just gotta limit the distractions.”

Even with the Hard Knocks crew in last week, Pittsburgh didn’t seem to miss a beat as they beat the New York Giants 26-18. It seems the camera crew’s presence was light, likely getting cameras set up and affixed throughout the facility. However, the intrusiveness that the show will bring will likely be much worse once the cameras are actually rolling.

Either way, the Steelers got their first taste of what it will be like with Hard Knocks poking around the locker room and killed it. Yes, the Steelers only won by eight points, but it felt like Pittsburgh was in control of that game the entire second half.

Given the Steelers’ insane back half of the schedule which includes all six divisional games and a total of five games with teams who currently hold playoff spots, the Steelers really need to limit distractions and be fully focused. Although they are 6-2, a playoff berth isn’t guaranteed. Hard Knocks’ presence will make that mission harder, but head coach Mike Tomlin has experienced enough playoff races to keep the team on-track. A veteran defense and offensive leaders like QB Russell Wilson, no stranger to the camera, will help.

Lights. Camera. Action. That’s true of the TV show and of the Steelers chance to clinch a playoff berth by year’s end.