‘Gonna Be A Trap Game:’ Former Brown Josh Cribbs Believes Steelers Will Lose This Week

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been the AFC North’s punching bag. While the other three teams are usually competitive, the Browns are in freefall more often than not. This year isn’t much different. However, that doesn’t mean the Pittsburgh Steelers are easily going to beat them Thursday night. The Browns still have a talented roster. Former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs believes the Browns are in a good position to beat the Steelers.

“I think this is gonna be a trap game for the Steelers,” Cribbs said recently on The Return podcast. “I think we match up well against them. I think we’re gonna keep it basic. Jameis Winston will have a hell of a game. It will show up more in the win column.

“I think [Dustin] Hopkins will hit knockdowns in field goals, he’s gonna be back on track. If we do the things we need to do, if our defense do the things they need to do, I think we win this game.”

Cribbs was an electric returner with the Browns from 2005-2012, so he does know what it’s like to be the underdog in this rivalry. In his career, he didn’t record many wins against the Steelers, only beating them twice, but both of those victories did come in Cleveland. The Steelers haven’t won there since 2021, so maybe what Cribbs is saying isn’t so crazy.

November 11, 2007 🗓️ Josh Cribbs with an INCREDIBLE 100-yard return TD 💯 One of the greatest returners of all time 🫡@JoshCribbs16 | #NFL pic.twitter.com/mNrITmxRck — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 11, 2024

Fans may also be slightly nervous because the Steelers have had to turn around quickly after the Baltimore Ravens game. That was an incredibly physical contest too, so players might not be at their best this week.

It is debatable to say the Browns match up well against the Steelers. At 2-8, they aren’t the most competitive team in the league, but they’ve got some good players. Myles Garrett might infuriate Steelers fans, but he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are a dangerous combo at cornerback.

If the Browns can get after Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ sluggish offense could really struggle to score. However, the Steelers’ defense should be in for a good day. The Browns’ offense is putrid, and their offensive line is banged up. With their dangerous pass rush, the Steelers should be able to keep this a low-scoring affair.

The Steelers have been known to fall in a trap game before, but they’ve felt more focused this season. Earlier this year, they did seem to underestimate the Indianapolis Colts, but hopefully they learned their lesson. This game should only help them build a cushion in the AFC North.