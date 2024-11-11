George Pickens Has ‘Little Bit Of Psychopath In Him,’ But Richard Sherman Has ‘Respect’ For That

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed a commitment to George Pickens when they traded Diontae Johnson. It signaled that they believe Pickens has the ability to be a true No. 1 receiver. With Russell Wilson as his quarterback, that theory has been proven right. However, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows with Pickens. Against the Washington Commanders, he had a few questionable moments, but former NFL corner Richard Sherman appreciates that fire and passion.

“He got a little bit of psychopath in him,” Sherman said on his podcast. “There were some plays in that game where he completely lost his mind, and I respect it. You very rarely see players with that kind of mindset on the offensive side of the ball. He seems like a defensive player to me.”

There were a few plays that Sherman could be referring to. The most likely example would be when Pickens jumped on top of Commanders corner Mike Sainristil after Wilson threw an interception. It seemed like an insane action at the time, although Pickens later cleared it up slightly.

George Pickens and Mike Sainristil just turned this NFL game into a UFC fight. pic.twitter.com/pC0UQDOu9d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2024

That wasn’t the only aggressive moment from Pickens. In the fourth quarter, he caught a short pass and began to run up field. He proceeded to lay a vicious stiff arm on a defender. The play could have probably resulted in a facemask penalty on Pickens.

George Pickens just did a … jumping stiff-arm? pic.twitter.com/slKycvYcXP https://t.co/aSA1gQYRcW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2024

Pickens has always been a physical player, and that’s probably something the Steelers appreciate. It reflects the physicality that their franchise is known for. Usually, people think of their hard-hitting defenders, but they’ve had offensive players with that attitude too. Hines Ward used to do things to defenders that would likely make Pickens recoil.

Sherman was also part of a Seattle Seahawks defense called the Legion of Boom. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that he appreciates Pickens’ attitude. This season, Pickens has had moments where he let his temper get the better of him. The game against the Dallas Cowboys in particular was a low point for him.

However, he’s done a good job not continuing to let the outside noise affect him. He’s been a weekly highlight reel recently. His spectacular-catch ability has often bailed the Steelers out of trouble. Pickens might get in trouble once or twice for his physical nature of play, but he does a good job of making up for any mistakes.

Some fans may be frustrated with Pickens at times, but he is the team’s best receiver. He can be a real No. 1 receiver. He and Wilson fit together perfectly. Pickens is also still a young player, and he’s got plenty of time to mature. If the Steelers want to make a run in the playoffs, they’ll need him to be at his best.