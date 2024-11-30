George Pickens Escapes NFL Fine While Four Others Penalized From Steelers-Browns Game

George Pickens drew headlines for a fight on the final play of the game that lasted through the final whistle against the Cleveland Browns. Despite reports that the NFL was “reviewing” that fight, Pickens has managed to escape a fine. Browns CB Greg Newsome also escaped any fines. That doesn’t mean that everyone escaped punishment from the league. Four players were fined in total, with two Browns and two Pittsburgh Steelers getting penalized by the league.

S Grant Delpit got fined for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), according to the gameday accountability page on the NFL operations website. It was for the below play in the fourth quarter on a toss to RB Cordarrelle Patterson. He taunts Patterson as he gets up off the ground. He was fined $11,255.

Funny enough, it was not for the incident involving Pickens in which Delpit snatched his mouthguard off after a play. Delpit explained that by saying Pickens tripped him intentionally earlier in the game. That mouthguard grab can be seen below.

Along with Delpit, LB Jordan Hicks received a fine of $10,378 for roughing the passer as he landed on Justin Fields with his full body weight. This happened in the fourth quarter as well with 10:10 to go.

Here is Hicks landing on Fields, which drew a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

For the Steelers, CB Donte Jackson was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet). This came in the fourth quarter with 5:28 remaining in the game. The play was not penalized. It is hard to make out, but Jackson does lead with his helmet right after the receiver makes his catch.

S Damontae Kazee was the other Steeler fined. He was charged $11,255 for unnecessary roughness with a late hit. This one came in the first quarter while he was on the punt return unit. Kazee was the jammer at the bottom of the screen here and he blocked the gunner all the way out and drove him over the bench on the sideline.

There could have been more fines, but the NFL exercised some restraint with where they gave them out. The Steelers and Browns play again next week. You can bet it will be chippy, and the refs will almost certainly be briefed ahead of time.