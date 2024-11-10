Garafolo: Steelers Have ‘Big Long-Term Plans’ For ‘Rejuvenated’ WR Mike Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be debuting both of their trade-deadline pickups with WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith both expected to play today against the Washington Commanders. They were just acquired on Tuesday, so neither player is fully ramped up within the Steelers’ system. According to NFL Network’s insiders, Williams probably isn’t a “full go” today.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him be a full go because it’s a new offense for him, but my understanding is he’s been rejuvenated by the fresh start,” said Mike Garafolo via NFL GameDay Kickoff in a clip posted by Ian Rapoport on X. “He’s done a good job of picking things up since he has been able to get there and they like his enthusiasm and his energy.

“Down the line, they see him as a one-on-one guy that can give them size in the red zone. They’ve seen a lot of attention double teams towards George Pickens, so that should free him up…particularly in the red zone. They would have then four targets at 6-3 or bigger at the tight end or receiver position once Williams is a full go.”

Mike Williams makes his debut for the #Steelers today. They’ll ease him in but have big long-term plans for the big target. https://t.co/OeegXzfZs2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2024

Garafolo added via X, “They’ll ease him in but have big long-term plans for the big target.”

This is not a huge surprise, but obviously it is good to hear that the Steelers are pleased with Williams’ enthusiasm and have big plans for him down the line. I would expect at least a deep target or two for him today against the Commanders, which could do plenty to help open up Pickens on the other side as well as create room underneath for the running game.

Even in a down season at 30 years old and coming off an injury, Mike Williams still has contested catch prowess.

It is the perfect pairing for Russell Wilson and this offense, so the sooner they can get him up to speed the better. Especially with the divisional games starting next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Mike Tomlin’s own words, Williams plays a position that “would be more included to be ready quickly,” per an interview with Bob Labriola on Steelers.com. He has plenty of experience in the league, so now it is just getting chemistry with Wilson and making sure he understands his role within Arthur Smith’s offense, including blocking on the run game.