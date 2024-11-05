Fowler: Steelers Took ‘Hard Look’ At Darius Slayton Before Trading For Mike Williams

While the Pittsburgh Steelers finally made their long-awaited trade for a wide receiver, acquiring Mike Williams from the New York Jets, the team also considered New York Giants WR Darius Slayton, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said that Pittsburgh took a “hard look” at Slayton but that the Giants value him highly.

In addition to Mike Williams, the #Steelers also took a hard look at #Giants WR Darius Slayton in their hunt for a wide receiver. New York values Slayton, a 2025 free agent who has a pair of 100-yard games this year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 5, 2024

It sounds as if the cost to acquire Slayton likely would’ve been higher than the 2025 fifth-round pick the Steelers reportedly gave up for Williams, which makes sense. Slayton’s production (32 receptions for 469 yards and a touchdown) is much better this season than Williams, who had 12 receptions for 166 yards for the Jets.

While Slayton may have been more of an upgrade, Pittsburgh clearly liked the price at which it got Williams more and decided to pull the trigger on that deal. The Steelers’ interest in Williams dates back to March. He was supposed to come on a free agent visit but signed with the Jets before his scheduled visit to Pittsburgh, and there might be more in the tank than what he showed with the Jets.

Williams never clicked with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers as he had a slow ramp-up period due to his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last season. With the two never getting on the same page, there just weren’t targets and opportunities for Williams, especially after the Jets traded for Davante Adams last month.

The Steelers got a good look at Slayton’s capabilities in Week 8, when he had four receptions for 108 yards against them. He’s also younger at 27 compared to Williams’ 30, but both are free agents after the season. Despite Slayton being an impending free agent, it’s clear that the Giants value him and may see him as a piece for the future. They seemingly weren’t as willing to trade him as the Jets were with Williams.

It seems unlikely that Slayton gets dealt today, and the Steelers wanted to acquire a wide receiver to bolster their room for the second half of the season and playoff push. At 6-4, Williams profiles nicely as a vertical threat who can win jump balls. With Pittsburgh’s offense becoming more vertical with Russell Wilson under center and throwing the ball deep, he fits what they want to do on offense.

It could wind up being a good deal if Williams looks the way he did to open up last season before tearing his ACL and how he looked with the Los Angeles Chargers when healthy earlier in his career. But it’s a question mark still given how things went for him in New York.

While Slayton may have been a more intriguing option, Pittsburgh wasn’t able to get something done there, and it will be Mike Williams in the Black and Gold looking to help the Steelers win the AFC North down the stretch.