Fowler: Steelers ‘Scoured The Earth’ For WR Help, Believes Team Called About DK Metcalf

It was the NFL’s worst-kept secret. The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a mission to find a wide receiver. After looking high at names like Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, and Cooper Kupp, they finished by looking low to acquire the New York Jets’ Mike Williams. It may feel underwhelming for all the discussion devoted to the potential splashy names the Steelers could’ve had but their outcome wasn’t for a lack of trying. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers looked far and wide for help, including checking in on long-shot options like the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf.

“One interesting note is that Pittsburgh really did scour the earth for receiver help. Steelers GM Omar Khan cracked every window before zeroing in on Jets wideout Mike Williams. I believe Pittsburgh was one of the teams to check on Seattle’s DK Metcalf, which was a nonstarter for the Seahawks.”

It never hurts to call and ask, and it appears the Steelers checked in to see if there was any scenario in which Metcalf could be moved. The answer was a resounding no, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeting before Tuesday’s trade deadline that Metcalf wasn’t getting moved. A backdoor way for Seattle to let the other 31 teams know, “Quit calling, we’re not selling.”

Williams was among the most reasonable and economical options. Hardly a “splash” addition, he still fits what the offense wants to do. Throw downfield and let the receivers make plays. Few win contested situations as often as WR George Pickens and Williams is capable of also making tough downfield grabs, even flashing that skill set in his limited production with the Jets this season.

With Pittsburgh, playing time and opportunity should be more regular. But Williams will have to quickly catch a moving train and get acclimated to his second new team of the year after signing with New York in free agency.

It might not be the most satisfying trade, but Fowler notes that Pittsburgh had full intention of bolstering its wide receiver room before the deadline. Fowler’s colleague Dan Graziano made a similar note.

“They kicked over every rock they could find looking for one, dating to this past spring. Pittsburgh doesn’t usually make a lot of trades at the deadline, but it is in first place in the AFC North and determined to cash in on that hot start.”

In addition to Williams, the team sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for EDGE Preston Smith, a shrewd deal to give the Steelers fantastic depth and protection against injury to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.