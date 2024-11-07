Former NFL GM ‘Shocked’ Jets Managed To Get Fifth-Round Pick From Steelers For Mike Williams

The saga of the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to trade for a wide receiver this year has been an absolute rollercoaster. Originally, they were going to give up a premium draft pick and a ton of money for Brandon Aiyuk. Now, they’ve only given up a fifth-round pick to acquire Mike Williams for the remainder of this season. It feels like a good move, but former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi believes the Steelers gave up too much for Williams.

“He didn’t look like he had anything left,” Lombardi said recently on The Lombardi Line. “I’m shocked they got a fifth-round pick. We saw Tre’Davious White get traded for basically nothing because it looks like he can’t play anymore.”

White is a former All-Pro corner who got traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens. He used to be one of the best corners in the league, but injuries have taken their toll on him. He doesn’t look like the same player anymore. White also only got traded for a seventh-round pick in 2026, with the Ravens getting a seventh-round pick in 2027 in addition to him.

It’s a basically a trade that says the Rams were going to part ways with White no matter what. The Ravens just ensured that he would join their team. That seems like what Lombardi envisioned happening with Williams. Instead, the Steelers gave up a mid-round draft pick for him.

Trading a fifth-round pick for a player who could help you win now isn’t exactly the end of the world though. Williams was struggling with the New York Jets, not even accumulating 200 yards receiving yet this year, but that team has a ton of issues. The Steelers, and more specifically Russell Wilson, might be a better fit for him anyway.

Also, the Steelers have two fifth-round picks in the 2025 draft. Therefore, it isn’t like they totally gave up on that round. They had a little room to work with. Williams might be similar to White in that he’s past his prime, but in a smaller role in Pittsburgh, there’s potential for him to make the team better.

The Steelers clearly want to make a push to at least win a playoff game this season. Williams helps them get closer to that goal. Even if he can just help them be more efficient in the red zone, the trade will be worth it.

It’s not like the Steelers have found gems in the fifth round recently anyway. In the past five drafts, the only notable player they’ve selected in that round is Isaiahh Loudermilk. It feels like the risk with Williams is worth more than any kind of reward that draft pick could’ve been.