Former Coaching Buying Steelers Can Do ‘Playoff Damage’ With Russell Wilson

Not only can Russell Wilson lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to their first playoff game since 2016, he could lead them on a deep postseason run. That’s how former head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci views the upside of Wilson now leading the Steelers’ offense. A bold switch from Mike Tomlin that’s paying off.

“I’m buying it,” Mariucci said when asked about the Steelers’ playoff hopes. “I think he opens up their passing game with the deep ball, right? They can run the football, they have two great running backs. Their offensive line is doing a great job. It’s the play-action pass and the deep ball that really is taking this team to the next level.”

A point we’ve made several times and the No. 1 change with Wilson in the lineup. Pittsburgh is able to truly marry their run and pass game. Their zone stretch runs and bootlegs look the same, allowing Wilson to hit easy completions to TE Darnell Washington and others in the flat. And it’s opened up the vertical passing game. Not only can Wilson sell play-action well, he’s trusting and giving targets like WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, and WR Van Jefferson the chance to make plays.

Add Mike Williams into the fold and the Steelers’ attack can only get stronger. Williams isn’t as explosive as he was early in his career but has size and shows the ability to high-point and win contested. Even on a snap count in his Steelers’ debut today, he could have a favorable matchup on Commanders’ 5-8 rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil.

“I am buying this Russell Wilson because he’s a guy that’s not afraid to push the ball down the field,” Mariuccui said. “And that’s what the Steelers have been missing in the last couple years…Russell Wilson is taking this offense to heights we haven’t seen.”

Wilson has been smart and secure with the football but also given the Steelers’ offense the chance to score points. They’re now the 13th-ranked scoring offense this season. If they can climb a couple more rungs, it’ll be their best finish since 2018, the last time Pittsburgh truly had a potent offense.

This unit might not quite be as strong but no longer are they a unit weighing down the team. There’s a closer balance to the offensive and defensive output as there’s been in years. Toss in a strong special teams unit and you have the makings of a team that will be a tough out come the postseason. And the chance to push for the AFC Title Game.