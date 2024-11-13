Fittipaldo: Baker Mayfield’s Contract Is Good ‘Model’ For Steelers’ Potential Russell Wilson Deal

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback. It didn’t cost much to get either player, but both are only on one-year deals. That means the Steelers are going to need to give one of them a new deal after the season ends.

“I think as long as Russell Wilson continues to play at this level, I think they’re gonna do business with Wilson after the season ends,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo said Wednesday on the Rothman and Ice radio show. “They’ll probably do a two- or three-year deal with him.

“The model is probably the Baker Mayfield contract, three years, $100 million. I don’t know how much of that was guaranteed. I think that would take Russ right up until 39 or 40.”

Fans might remember Mayfield from his time with the Cleveland Browns. He was supposed to be their franchise savior at quarterback, and while he did start well, injuries ultimately hurt him. The Browns moved on, and Mayfield bounced around between a few teams. It looked like his career was over, but in 2023, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and everything changed.

Mayfield experienced a career resurgence with the Bucs, making his first Pro Bowl. However, he was only on a one-year contract. The Bucs wouldn’t let him get away, signing him in March ahead of free agency to a three-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.

Mayfield and Wilson have similar stories, looking like franchise quarterbacks for their first teams, struggling in other places, and finally finding new homes. However, it isn’t an exact comparison. Mayfield is still relatively young, only being 29 years old. Wilson, on the other hand, turns 36 at the end of the month.

Wilson’s best days are likely behind him although he has proved he can still be a starter with the Steelers. Expectations were low for him, but in three games, he’s elevated the Steelers’ offense. The only issue will be if his body can hold up. He’s been an iron man throughout his career, but he suffered a calf injury before this season even started.

That casts some doubt on whether giving him a big contract like that is a good idea. At the end of a three-year deal, he would be 39. There’s a lot of risk involved in that.

Still, if Wilson leads the Steelers to the playoffs, then it’s tough to argue against bringing him back. He might not be as mobile as he once was, but he still has some athleticism. His arm continues to look strong as well.

Especially if the Steelers win a postseason game, expect the team to strongly consider bringing him back. Wilson might not be as young as Mayfield, but he looks rejuvenated with the Steelers. It might be safer to stick with him over Justin Fields, or potentially starting over at quarterback.