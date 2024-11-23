‘Find Me The Next Two Wins:’ Analyst Questions Whether Pittsburgh Makes Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers loss against the Cleveland Browns was disappointing, especially given the remaining schedule. Pittsburgh still has to play the Cincinnati Bengals twice, the Baltimore Ravens and Browns again, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles. It isn’t crazy to wonder how many of this games Pittsburgh might win down the stretch, but it is crazy to wonder if the Steelers will still make the playoffs. That s exactly what Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre did on The Herd with Colin Cowherd yesterday.

“Have you looked at the Steelers schedule by the way?” McIntyre asked Colin Cowherd. “I’m not saying the sky’s falling, but could you have two more wins on their schedule? Here it is, find me the next two wins on that they have.”

Cowherd respond with the Bengals and Browns – the next two games – which led to McIntyre laughing about Pittsburgh beating Cincinnati given the Bengals are coming off a bye week and the Steelers coming off two divisional games. However, the Steelers themselves will be coming off a mini bye week themselves, a 10 day break after the Browns’ game on Thursday night.

“9-8 does that get them in?” asked McIntyre. “…Are they in over Miami or Denver?”

Right now, the Steelers lead their division and hold the AFC’s third seed . McIntyre thinks the only game Pittsburgh will confidently win is the Browns game. 9-8 would be tough to get in, but even if the Denver Broncos also finished 9-8, the Steelers would hold a playoffs tie-breaker after beating them Week 2. Miami sits at 4-6 and a climb back to the playoffs feels like a stretch.

Sure, 9-8 might not get Pittsburgh in, but so long as the Steelers get to 10-7, which is what Cowherd thinks, Pittsburgh should be a lock. Asking if Pittsburgh will make the playoffs right now at 8-3 is just silly. Yes, Pittsburgh has a difficult schedule left, but a snow game, away on a short week against a divisional rival is never going to be easy. While it is certainly a disappointing loss and isn’t acceptable, it also was not surprising at all.

If McIntyre is right, I will give him his flowers. But then questions will have to be asked of the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin. You simply can’t start 8-2 and then not make the playoffs regardless of how hard the end of the schedule is. I doubt the Steelers misses the playoffs as Pittsburgh always finds ways to win even when on paper they shouldn’t.