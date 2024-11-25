Film Room: Have Yourself A Game, Calvin Austin

Lost in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns was the strong performance of WR Calvin Austin III. He made the most of his chances, catching all three targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. His final catch came on the final drive that the Browns were conceding, a sideline throw prior to QB Russell Wilson’s Hail Mary, but his other two were big. A 46-yarder and a 23-yard touchdown that temporarily gave Pittsburgh a 19-18 lead.

A quick film room to break down those two plays.

1. Austin’s 46-yard catch

Pittsburgh out of 3×1. Three main routes in the pattern, a common theme against Cleveland’s pass rush, with Austin and Mike Williams running vertical divide routes. Williams down the sideline, Austin a post down the seam. To the bottom, George Pickens is running an over route, creating a Yankee concept between him and Austin.

The Browns are playing split safeties with the free safety taking Pickens on the over. That opens Austin on the post, and he does a nice job on his route to widen the safety on his stem before bursting back to the inside. He gains leverage and uses his speed to dart past.

Wilson gets the ball to him though a collapsing pocket didn’t allow him to step into the throw. As a result, it was short and Austin had to slow up for it, allowing the safety to recover and make the tackle to save a sure touchdown.

Look at it from the TV broadcast. You can see the stem of Austin’s route is what really sells it.

2. Austin’s 23-yard touchdown

Hard to see in the snow, I know. Another 3×1 formation. Browns present two-high pre-snap but spin down and are playing Cover 6, something we noted they like to use against 3×1 looks. Corner to the top and single-receiver side clouds the flat with the safety over the top. Cover 4 principles to the trips side.

That again gives Austin inside leverage with middle of the field open (MOFO) as he runs a post. Wilson makes a strong throw under pressure. What I like the most from Austin is the catch point. Go up and high point the ball and make the catch with the safety draped over him.

It’s my favorite play of Austin’s career. His speed is great and it’s his calling card. But I know he’s fast. Everyone knows he’s fast. Where I’ve been critical of him is winning in contested situations. Even with his speed, he’s not going to be able to run past defenders all the time. Here, he showed he could make a contested catch.

Another look from the replay.

Is it the most difficult grab in the world? No, though the elements play a factor. Tracking and making the play on a wet football in the snow and cold. But it showed something Austin hadn’t done a lot of up until this point of his career and was the most encouraging moment of the game.

Austin only has 20 receptions this season, but he’s made them count. A whopping seven of them have gone for 20-plus yards, which is more than Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson, Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, and Houston Texans WR Tank Dell. If his yards per reception qualified, and he’s right on the line, his 17.7-yard average would rank fifth in the league.

Clearly, Austin has a ceiling in an offense and he’s a better No. 3/4 receiver. A situational/role player than an every-down guy. But he’s found a niche and groove and is fitting in with Russell Wilson’s arm talent.