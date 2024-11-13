Film Room: Evaluating Preston Smith’s Debut

WR Mike Williams has drawn all the headlines since being traded last Tuesday. He’s the wide receiver, the answer to the position the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for all summer and into the fall. He made the game-winning play to topple the Washington Commanders. But EDGE Preston Smith was also a deadline pickup and wound up playing more snaps than Williams did Sunday.

With Alex Highsmith’s injury and Nick Herbig just returning from his, Smith will play a key role over the Steelers’ next stretch of games. So, how was Preston Smith’s debut? Let’s dive in.

Usage

Preston Smith logged 21 snaps against Washington. Per our charting, he saw time at both outside linebacker spots: Thirteen on the right side and eight on the left side. He dropped into coverage once into the underneath hook zone. He rushed with his hand up on every single opportunity, enjoying the Steelers’ 3-4 scheme after the Packers switched to a 4-3 that served as a catalyst for his trade request.

Smith also aligned as a defensive tackle on one rep as Pittsburgh brought back their “Bronco” package with three outside linebackers on the field, like having a bigger guy like him as the d-tackle instead of someone like Nick Herbig, who the team tried earlier this year without much success.

Pass Rush/Coverage

Most of Preston Smith’s work came in coverage—a couple of good reps. Aligned as the ROLB here, he shows an impressive swipe and swim to knock down the left tackle’s hands. He swims to gain the inside edge. The ball is out before Smith can get home, but it’s a nice rush.

Beyond that, there wasn’t a ton to note as a rusher. Predictably, given his frame, he is more of a power than a speed/edge rusher. He’s a smart rusher who doesn’t get too far upfield and displayed good rush integrity against a mobile quarterback like Daniels.

Preston Smith still found ways to make plays. He had a forgotten touchdown-saving tackle, retracing his steps and hustling on this screen play in the first half. Washington still found the end zone later in the drive, but this was a big individual effort required to play on the Steelers’ defense. Love the hustle.

Smith was credited for his first Steelers’ sack, though you’d be forgiven if you don’t remember when it happened. He was credited as Daniels tried to take off on this awkward-looking dual-screen play where Daniels didn’t throw either and tried to run despite all five linemen pulling away.

Frankly, I would’ve given Keeanu Benton the sack more than Smith. Either way, it’s not a highlight-reel moment.

Run/Defense

There aren’t any quality clips to show of his run defense. He was on the field for only nine of them, seeing snaps late in the game after Alex Highsmith exited with his ankle injury. Smith’s reps were fine, and there weren’t any negatives. He held the edge, he once wrong-armed a puller, he attacked Daniels once on a “mesh charge” where his responsibility was to take the quarterback on a zone/read look, forcing him to give the ball to the back.

We’ll learn more over the next two weeks against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Final Thoughts

It is a small sample size, but Preston Smith’s play was solid in his debut. The biggest takeaway is how proactive Pittsburgh was in trading for him, losing Highsmith for the next 2-3 weeks. With Herbig’s likely return, the Steelers will maintain a quality top three at outside linebacker. Smith isn’t a flashy player, but he is no-nonsense and powerful, and he will be needed to stop the run.