Film Room: Cameron Heyward Turns Back The Clock Against The Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a close game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, coming back to secure the 28-27 win, putting them at 7-2 and atop the AFC North. It was a back-and-forth affair in which the Steelers’ defense surrendered just 242 total yards and also logged nine tackles for loss and three sacks, two of which came from Cameron Heyward.

The veteran defensive lineman finished the contest with two total tackles, both for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection. Heyward an impact as a pass rusher both by getting to rookie QB Jayden Daniels as well as getting his hands up into passing lanes. Many were concerned that the 35-year-old Heyward was on his last legs coming into the season after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. But the 14th-year veteran managed to turn back the clock and produce a vintage performance against the Commanders in our nation’s capitol.

The Film

Heyward’s two sacks put him at five for the season. When you watch Heyward’s first sack on Daniels, you see him go to his patented long-arm move against LG Nick Allegretti, walking him back in the pocket with sheer strength and power. He then grabs Daniels with one arm as he tries to escape and wraps him up for the sack.

On Heyward’s second sack, you see the six-time Pro Bowler rip right through C Tyler Biadasz, who is tasked with down blocking Heyward after the snap. The left guard tries to sell play-action, but Heyward runs right across the blocker’s face into the lap of Daniels. He manages to stay with the athletic quarterback and take him down to the ground for the sack.

Heyward generated pressure on Daniels throughout the contest, showing the motor he’s become known for during his time in Pittsburgh. Take a look at the clip below with Washington backed up near its own end zone. Heyward begins his rush by pushing Allegretti back into the pocket, eventually shedding the block as Daniels releases the ball. Heyward is late to Daniels, but he manages to provide a fair amount of pressure before the pass falls just in front of Daniels’ intended target.

Heyward also managed to knock down a pass in the contest, something he’s has had a habit of doing with 50 pass deflections in his career and three this season. Watch as Pittsburgh runs a stunt up front with DL Keeanu Benton looping behind Heyward, who crashes inside the center. Knocking Biadasz off-balance to get into the pocket, Heyward manages to get his hands up as Daniels releases the ball to tip it into the air. OLB T.J. Watt gets a hand on it and nearly picks it off before Daniels comes in to swat down the ball.

Heyward is past those injury woes that plagued him last season, ranking second on the team in sacks behind only Watt while chipping in six tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and 35 total tackles.

As we highlighted earlier this season, Cameron Heyward sure doesn’t look washed up. The longtime team captain looks to have found the fountain of youth in the twilight of his NFL career, remaining productive as a pass rusher while anchoring Pittsburgh’s defensive line. The Steelers will rely on Heyward’s play as well as his leadership as they look to keep their hot streak going and capture their first playoff win in nearly a decade.