Faith And Belief From Mike Tomlin Giving Broderick Jones ‘Extra Boost’ Of Confidence

Things haven’t gone all that well this season for second-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones, as he has struggled with his technique and his power, leading to some rough outings.

Despite those struggles, there is an unwavering faith in Jones from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, which in turn is giving Jones more and more confidence in himself as he works through the adversity he’s facing this season.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following practice, Jones stated that he appreciates the faith Tomlin has in him, adding that it gives pushes to him continue working hard and trusting in the process.

“It’s just something to continue to build off of. For me, I feel like as long as you keep pushing, like I said, that one percent each and every day, everything’s not gonna be perfect even though we’re chasing to be perfect, nothing’s gonna be perfect. But at the end of the day, Coach T always tells me he has tremendous faith in me and belief in me,” Jones said, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “So, you know, with that I feel like I can do anything, coming from Coach T, you know what I’m saying? So I feel like it gives me a little bit more confidence.

“I always have confidence going within myself, but just hearing him say that, it gives me a little bit of an extra boost or however you want to put it or whatnot. So, it is just good knowing he has my back.”

Just over a week ago, Tomlin backed Jones publicly following a rough showing from the 2023 first-round pick against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Jones had a pair of holding penalties and also drew an offsetting penalty for mixing it up with Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey behind the play. That the rough day came just one week after a career day in Washington against the Commanders shows the up-and-down nature of the NFL, especially for linemen.

But Tomlin had Jones’ back.

“I am not worried about that,” Tomlin said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “You guys can write all you want. Broderick Jones is playing right tackle for us. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s a top-quality player in terms of his talent. He’s a young guy. He’s experiencing some on-the-job training. He and I will not blink. Keep writing.”

That had to feel good for Jones in the moment, and even a week later after a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, that message from Tomlin is still resonating with Jones.

In the 24-19 loss to the Browns, Jones bounced back with a strong showing. He allowed just three pressures on the night and graded out at 67.8 as a run blocker. It wasn’t his best performance, but it was a good sign that Jones is back on the right track.

He needs to keep stacking strong days and continue to learn on the job and improve daily, achieving that one-percent growth he strives for each and every day. He’s still young and learning, but having the confidence from his head coach — and to hear it through the media — is huge.