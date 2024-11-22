‘Everybody Has Been Robbed:’ Shannon Sharpe’s Message To T.J. Watt On Being Snubbed For DPOY

Week 12 was a disappointing one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had opportunities to beat the Cleveland Browns, but they just couldn’t capitalize. Myles Garrett wrecked the game while T.J. Watt didn’t have his normal impact in the Steelers’ 24-19 loss. Garrett made it clear this week that he had a problem with Watt’s reaction after he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season. However, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe stated that Watt shouldn’t be so upset.

“If you play this game long enough T.J. [Watt], you’re gonna get robbed,” Sharpe said recently on his Nightcap podcast. “Everybody has been robbed. Somebody didn’t get an opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl that feels they should’ve been to the Pro Bowl.

“Somebody feels that they should’ve been an All-Pro, they didn’t get to go. Somebody feels they should’ve won an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, a Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, or something. If you play this game long enough and you’re a good player, [you’re going to get robbed.]”

Sharpe isn’t wrong. Great players like Watt are often in the discussion for major awards. When he doesn’t win, it can feel like he’s been snubbed. However, last year had to be particularly frustrating. Watt seemingly did everything right. He led the league in sacks, was the best player on one of the league’s best defenses, and helped his team make the playoffs.

In contrast, Garrett was leading more in advanced stats like pass-rush win rate. Not only did Watt lose the award to a player who had a worse statistical season, but it was also a division rival.

Still, Sharpe makes a good point that Watt shouldn’t dwell on getting passed over for awards at this point. It’s unfortunate, but there’s nothing he can do about it. All he can do is help his team win. Last year wasn’t the first time he was snubbed either. He’s familiar with the voting process.

For what it’s worth, it didn’t seem like Watt was as upset as Garrett made him seem. He didn’t make any huge statement to the media or insult Garrett. Watt did send a tweet after last year’s DPOY results were revealed, but it seemed more like he was going to use that moment as motivation.

Nothing I’m not used to. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 9, 2024

It probably is annoying for Watt to not get the respect he feels like he deserves, but players and coaches know he’s arguably the best defender in the league. Opposing teams always highlight Watt as a player they need to be aware of at all times. He might not always bring home the hardware, but he does not lack respect from people who really matter.