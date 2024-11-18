Emotional Joe Greene Remembers Franco Harris And Chuck Noll

Joe Greene might’ve been known as “Mean Joe,” but Saturday night, gathered with friends and fans, he was emotional reflecting on his glory days leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to their first Super Bowl, a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Pittsburgh held a 50th-anniversary dinner for their Super Bowl IX team, offering a chance for former teammates and forever Steelers to gather and share memories.

“We may not see each other for a while, but we come together, and it’s like no time has gone by,” former OT Jon Kolb said via KDKA’s Ricky Sayer, who attended the event.

But Greene was the face of the show. An iconic Steeler who, along with Chuck Noll, changed the culture of “lovable losers” Pittsburgh teams into a dynasty, Greene is regarded as the greatest player in franchise history and one of the NFL’s all-time greats. Recounting Noll’s message ahead of their first Super Bowl, he couldn’t help but get choked up.

“Gave us the mindset to go out and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Greene said. “We had fun and enjoyment. Franco and Moon…I’ll never forget that play.”

Greene is referring to the first touchdown of the day. Taking QB Terry Bradshaw’s handoff left side, Harris followed a pulling Moon Mullins and caught the edge for a 9-yard score.

Sadly, Harris passed away nearly two years ago, right before his jersey was set to be retired against the Las Vegas Raiders in a celebration of the Immaculate Reception. The ceremony proceeded, making Harris just the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Greene and DT Ernie Stautner.

Despite the low-scoring affair, Pittsburgh dominated the Minnesota in a 16-6 Super Bowl victory. The Vikings were held to just 119 yards of total offense and turned the ball over five times. Their only points came off a blocked punt, the Steelers’ defense pitching a shutout.

“Chuck gave a great group of guys the mindset to come together to play as a group…This wasn’t one guy,” Joe Greene said. “That’s what made it special. Super, super Steelers.”

Several former Steelers attended the event, including FB Rocky Bleier, S Glen Edwards, and Steelers from post-Super Bowl eras like OL Craig Wolfley.

Proceeds of the event will go to Kolb’s non-profit organization that helps those with mental health difficulties.